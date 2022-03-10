Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,710 in the last 365 days.

Official welcoming ceremony in front of Al-Ittihadiya Palace of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, the official welcoming ceremony of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon began at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest, the head of state Emomali Rahmon, the square of the Al-Ittihadiya Palace was festively decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon was warmly and cordially welcomed by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and invited to the throne.

A guard of honor was lined up in the square near the Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

At the official welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played. The event ended after the acquaintance of the heads of state with the official delegations of Tajikistan and Egypt.

You just read:

Official welcoming ceremony in front of Al-Ittihadiya Palace of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.