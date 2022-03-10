Official welcoming ceremony in front of Al-Ittihadiya Palace of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, the official welcoming ceremony of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon began at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest, the head of state Emomali Rahmon, the square of the Al-Ittihadiya Palace was festively decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon was warmly and cordially welcomed by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and invited to the throne.

A guard of honor was lined up in the square near the Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

At the official welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played. The event ended after the acquaintance of the heads of state with the official delegations of Tajikistan and Egypt.