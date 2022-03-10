Signing ceremony of new documents on cooperation between Tajikistan and Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - After the highest-level talks between Tajikistan and Egypt, a ceremony of signing of new cooperation documents was held.

In the presence of the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Abdulfattah Al-Sisi 5 new documents regulating the relations of cooperation between the two countries have been signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Sanitation of the Arab Republic of Egypt on cooperation in the field of agriculture;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Youth Affairs and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Higher Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- Agreement of brotherhood and friendship between the Khatlon region of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sinai region of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Institution "National Library of Tajikistan" and the Center for Written Heritage under the Board of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Library and National Archives of Egypt.

After the signing ceremony, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi held a press conference for a wide range of journalists and praised the results of high-level meetings and talks on expanding cooperation.