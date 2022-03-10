Meeting with business and investment circles of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, in the framework of the official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, a meeting of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was held with businessmen, investors and company leaders of this country.

The Director General of Investment and Free Zones of Egypt Muhammad Abdul Wahob, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Qodirzoda Sa'di, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly spoke at the beginning of the event.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon addressed the Forum of Entrepreneurs of Tajikistan and Egypt, which was held with the participation of the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly.

President Emomali Rahmon called this meeting an important step towards the development and strengthening of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and presented wide opportunities for cooperation and investment in Tajikistan to a broad range of Egyptian business and financial representatives.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon stressed that the Government of Tajikistan is constantly taking necessary measures to improve the investment climate in the country. At present, more than 90 investment projects worth more than 4 billion US dollars are being implemented in the country.

Our current legislation provides for more than 240 types of guarantees and benefits for investors, including more than 110 benefits and tax and customs exemptions. Our country's membership in the World Trade Organization and a number of international conventions on the protection of investors' rights also testify to the compliance of its legislation with international standards.

It was also noted that to date, Tajikistan has established fruitful cooperation with all international financial institutions and has economic ties with 110 countries. At present, our country has a developing multi-sectoral economy, which has all the necessary conditions and a favorable environment for doing business and investing.

Development and implementation of projects in the light and food industries, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemistry, construction materials and pharmaceuticals with the introduction of modern technologies and through the full processing of the country's raw materials, including minerals, agricultural products and medicinal plants, were named among priority areas.

President Emomali Rahmon stressed that taking into account the strategic goals of the country, we pay special attention to the implementation of beneficial projects in the fields of hydropower, communications, transport, agriculture, and the construction of tourism infrastructure. At present, a number of benefits are provided for the maximum use of industrial potential and increase the processing of domestic raw materials, including cotton fiber and primary aluminum to the final product, and the Government of Tajikistan has adopted special programs for the development of these sectors.

There are currently five free economic zones in Tajikistan. They have created favorable conditions for foreign investors and entrepreneurs. Egyptian entrepreneurs were called to take an active part in promoting the productive activities of these regions.

Speaking at the Forum of Egyptian and Tajik entrepreneurs and investors, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expounded about the huge hydropower resources of Tajikistan, rich mineral resources, deposits of minerals, metals, precious stones, beautiful nature, favorable climate for growing vegetables, cultivating fresh and delicious fruits. and called on entrepreneurs to take advantage of investment opportunities in these areas.

It was noted that using the existing natural resources, the establishment of joint ventures in the production of medicines, livestock and beekeeping, processing and export of fruits and vegetables and other agricultural products, as well as high quality drinking water in order to export them to markets in the Middle East would be economically viable for our Egyptian partners.

Tajikistan has one of the largest reserves of drinking water and salt in the world. The Government of Tajikistan is ready to support well-founded proposals of Egyptian investors to establish cooperation in these areas.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his views on Tajikistan, its unique nature, astonishing historical and cultural monuments and other opportunities of tourism, especially mountain tourism, emphasizing that the beautiful mountain ranges of Tajikistan, which adorn our country like the Egyptian pyramids, waterfalls, and other unique landscapes attract tourists to visit Tajikistan every year, and their number is growing from year to year.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the development of cooperation in various fields and the use of opportunities and resources will be beneficial for the people of both countries.

Entrepreneurs and investors of the Arab Republic of Egypt were invited to visit Tajikistan to get acquainted and establish close and mutually beneficial cooperation, to establish joint Tajik-Egyptian companies in various fields and to implement economic projects that would bring a lot of benefits.

At the end of the meeting the economic potential of Tajikistan was presented in detail and a constructive discussion was held between the members of the official delegation of Tajikistan and representatives of the Egyptian business community and investors.

11 cooperation agreements were signed as a result of the work of the Tajik-Egyptian Business Council.