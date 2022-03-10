Emomali Rahmon awarded the title of “Honorary Doctor” of Cairo University

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited Cairo University in the framework of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt and addressed teachers and students.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed by the Rector of Cairo University Dr. Muhammad Othman Elkhosht as well as other teachers and staff of the university.

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar and the Rector of the University Muhammad Othman Elkhosht made introductory speeches in the hall of the university.

By the decision of the Scientific and Educational Board of Cairo University, President Emomali Rahmon was awarded the title of "Honorary Doctor" for his valuable contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Tajikistan and Egypt, the development of scientific, security, humanitarian and cultural ties and especially global initiatives in water and climate.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon addressed the teachers and students and first of all thanked the leadership of the university for the appreciation.

During his speech, the President reflected on the friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries, the rich historical traditions of Tajikistan and Egypt, noting that on the basis of these glorious traditions of our ancestors and relying on modern scientific and technical achievements, we can establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

In his speech before teachers and students, President Emomali Rahmon expounded about the recent history of the Tajik statehood, the independence of the Tajik state and nation, the fate of the country in the first years of independence, the peace-making experience of the Tajik people, the development of science and education in our country, and its global initiatives.

Concluding his speech, President Emomali Rahmon once again expressed gratitude for being awarded the title of "Honorary Doctor" of Cairo University and wished the faculty and students of Cairo University every success in their studies, scientific and practical activities.

It will be recalled that Cairo University is the most important educational and research institution in Egypt and was founded on December 21, 1908. It is the second oldest university in Egypt and the third largest in the Arab world after Al-Azhar University and Al-Qaravi University. Its various faculties were established during the time of Muhammad Ali, such as the Al-Muhandis House (circa 1820). The modern education system was one of the most important developments that Egypt witnessed in the first half of the nineteenth century.

Cairo University is recognized as the best educational and research institution of Egypt in the world and plays an important role in the education and training of highly qualified specialists and scientists. More than 155,000 students graduate from Cairo University each year, and three of its graduates have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.