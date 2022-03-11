Shopmatey Limited Set To Launch The Shopmatey Social Shopping App
London-based tech company, Shopmatey Limited, announces plans to launch their user-friendly social shopping application to enhance the e-commerce experience.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Shopmatey Limited, led by the forward-thinking Kenneth Mak, is staying true to their goal of redefining shopping, as the technology company recently announced plans to launch Shopmatey. The app is designed to bring the social shopping experience to as many people as possible worldwide, with features that stand it out from other similar solutions.
The global eCommerce industry has continued to evolve and grow over the years, amidst the emergence of a plethora of platforms to meet the diverse needs of buyers and sellers worldwide. A recent report published by Statista revealed that global retail e-commerce sales in 2021 amounted to approximately $4.9 trillion. Experts have also projected the figures to grow by 50% over the next four years to reach over $7.4 trillion by 2025. Despite the amazing figures from the industry, buyers still struggle to meet their needs. However, Kenneth and his team are looking to put a stop to this by practically disrupting the online retail space with the launch of Shopmatey.
The app is designed to suit the needs of different stakeholders in the market, enabling buyers to seek the opinion and validation from others before making their shopping choices. Sellers on the other hand can create a brand of their own and become “shoppable” from their social profiles. The primary goal of Shopmatey is to empower individuals by giving them details about product and rating based on other people’s experiences while helping them to find the best prices on the market. It also creates a platform that promotes competitiveness within sellers while giving them an avenue to reach their target audience.
