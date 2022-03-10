Meeting with the President of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdul Wahab Abdul Raziq

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt met with the President of the Senate of this country Abdul Wahab Abdul Raziq.

During the meeting the issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the framework of inter-parliamentary relations, have been considered.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon stressed that the Tajik side considers the Arab Republic of Egypt as an important partner in the international arena, the Arab world and the Islamic world and characterizes the further development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with it for the benefit of the two peoples.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the development of regular interstate contacts, the practical expansion of bilateral relations, including in the field of parliamentary relations.

Satisfaction was expressed over the inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups of Tajikistan and Egypt and the interaction of parliamentary structures of the two countries in the process of building trust, strengthening and expanding multifaceted ties and forming a legal framework.

Parliamentary ties have been called an important factor in expanding various areas of Tajik-Egyptian cooperation, including in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and security spheres.

During the meeting the sides expressed interest in the development of infrastructure and tourism industry, cultural and humanitarian ties, including scientific and educational ties between the two countries, the education of citizens of Tajikistan and Egypt in each other's universities.

The sides also had a constructive talk on the boosting of interstate relations in various fields, including security in the region and the world.

At the end of the meeting the President of the country Emomali Rahmon invited the President of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt to visit Tajikistan. The invitation was gladly accepted.