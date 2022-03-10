Cultural and creative shop and dining space open at Tap Siac Square Commercial Centre Mandarin’s House Store extends visiting experience

MACAU, March 10 - In order to further promote the development of the cultural and creative industries, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has opened a cultural and creative shop and a dining space at the Tap Siac Square Commercial Centre by leasing out the commercial spaces through public tenders. On the other hand, with a brand-new style, the Mandarin’s House Store offers cultural and creative products of local brands and overseas designers, souvenirs themed on the Mandarin’s House, and creative products related to local cultural events, providing a marketing platform for Macao’s cultural and creative industries. All are welcome to visit.

The newly-opened Universal Gallery and Bookstore Tap Siac at the Tap Siac Square Commercial Centre (commonly known as the Glass House) is operated by the Oporto (Macau) Trading Company Limited. The shop is a complex space combining a bookstore, a gallery and art studios, as well as a dining space featuring a coffee shop, light meals and a takeaway service. In addition to exhibiting and selling local cultural and creative products and books, the shop will also invite local and overseas artists to hold exhibitions, cultural activities and art workshops, thereby providing a comfortable reading and exhibition environment associated with the cultural and creative atmosphere around the Tap Siac Square. Moreover, a new restaurant “The Portuguese Taste” operated by the School of Arts and Crafts of Casa de Portugal em Macau (CPM) offers Portuguese cuisine and sells handicrafts created by its teachers and students as well as local artists.

Operated by HOHO - DESIGN, the Mandarin’s House Store has incorporated the characteristics of Lingnan-style residential houses to create the traditional ambience of an old shop in Macao. Visitors can purchase cultural and creative products of local brands and overseas designers, souvenirs themed on the Mandarin’s House, as well as creative products related to local cultural events. In addition, the store, in collaboration with a local Chinese bakery which was founded over 60 years, launches a limited edition gift box under the theme of “Traditional Pastries X Macao’s World Heritage”, offering a wide variety of cultural and creative souvenirs to residents and tourists.

By leasing out the commercial spaces through public tenders, IC has successively opened various cultural and creative shops in its facilities, such as the C-Shop at Nam Van, Anim’Arte NAM VAN and the Creative Casa of Taipa Houses, in order to promote the sustainable development of cultural and creative industries in Macao. For the latest information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website at www.macaucci.gov.mo.