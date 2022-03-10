Dela Rosa proposes to lower the fuel excise tax under the TRAIN law

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has called for proactive action by lowering the excise tax on fuel, not suspending the collection, as a short-term solution amid the continued increase in prices of petroleum products.

"Well, I go with the recommendation of other legislators na we legislate laws that would lower the excise tax. Kung hindi kayang totally tanggalin 'yung excise tax ay ibaba natin para to cushion the impact of oil price hike doon sa ating mga consumers," Dela Rosa said in an interview on Tuesday.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, the excise tax now stands at P10 per liter of gasoline, P6 per liter of diesel, and P5 per liter of kerosene.

"May (fuel excise tax) collection pa rin, pero babaan na lang siguro konti. Babaan natin para 'yun nga, maramdaman ng taumbayan 'yung pagko-cushion natin sa impact (ng oil price hike)," Dela Rosa said.

To do this, Dela Rosa said there is a need to lower the fuel excise tax through amendments to the TRAIN law.

Asked if there's still time to amend the measure, Dela Rosa said, "It depends if the President (Duterte) would ask Congress to have a special session. Baka puwedeng mapabilis 'yan, mapa-fastrack natin 'yan, while meron naman talaga tayong nakikitang looming crisis along the horizon," Dela Rosa said.

Tha Mindanaoan Senator also expressed that as a long-term solution, Oil Deregulation Law should be discussed but maybe in the next Congress as it will take time and

"Yung excise tax siguro pwede nating aksyunan kaagad by calling a special session ng Congress. Ang Pangulo ay hihingi ng special session para ma-amend itong TRAIN Law na ito specifically pertaining to excise tax. Kasi kung...ang focus ng effort ng Congress ay dun sa regulation, i-regulate nanaman ulit natin 'yung oil industry ay mukhang madugo na talakayan 'yan. Masyadong madugong talakayan 'yan. So du'n muna tayo sa excise tax mag-focus. Saka na 'yon, long-term siguro. Maybe next Congress. Pwede nating i-tackle 'yung Oil Deregulation Law," Dela Rosa said.