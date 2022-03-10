Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,710 in the last 365 days.

Pangilinan to government: Galaw-galaw, naghihirap na ang taumbayan

PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release March 10, 2022

Pangilinan to government: Galaw-galaw, naghihirap na ang taumbayan

LOOC, ROMBLON, MARCH 10, 2022 -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday urged the government anew to immediately put in place mechanisms that will abate the surge in oil prices amid the Ukraine-Russia war.

"Ang daing ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda ay yung tulong ay hindi nararamdaman. Para maramdaman iyon, dapat madaliin at bilisan [ang release]," he said, referring to the P500 million fuel subsidy for farmers and fisherfolk and P2.5 billion for public transport workers.

Additionally, Pangilinan pushed for the immediate implementation of Sagip Saka Act, especially by national and local governments which are now mandated to buy food for their various programs directly from farmers and fisherfolk organizations.

This way, the farmer-advocate said, local food producers would have a steady market, ensuring income for them. Consequently, they would be encouraged to produce more, resulting in higher supply, lower prices, and the easing of hunger.

"Kaya hello pagkain, goodbye gutom," he said.

According to Pangilinan, the price to pay for Filipinos as a result oil prices surge include skyrocketing of basic commodities such as food.

"Galaw-galaw dahil patuloy ang paghihirap ng ating mga kababayan gawa ng nangyayaring giyera sa pagitan ng Ukraine at Russia. Muling nagtaas ang presyo ng gasolina at bunga nito ang tuluy-tuloy na pagtaas din ng presyo ng mga bilihin," Pangilinan said in a separate statement.

"Napapabalita na muling tataas ang gasolina sa susunod na linggo. Ano na lang ang matitira sa ating mga kababayan? Bigyan naman natin sila ng dignidad," he added.

Pangilinan repeated his call for the suspension of the excise tax on fuel products to curb the potential effect of the oil price increase to food prices and transportation costs.

"Kaya naman talagang malagpasan ang krisis na ito at maibsan ang paghihirap ng mga Pilipino. The only question is: is the government willing to take action or will it keep a blind eye to the suffering of the ordinary Filipinos?" Pangilinan said.

You just read:

Pangilinan to government: Galaw-galaw, naghihirap na ang taumbayan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.