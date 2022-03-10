IPIM Joins Hands with Six Major Leisure Enterprises to Promote Macao’s Advantages on Investment and MICE Industry in Guangzhou, Attracting MICE Organisers to Organise MICE Events in Macao

MACAU, March 10 - In order to promote the advantages of Macao's investment and MICE environment and to attract major mainland enterprises to Macao for MICE events and to boost Macao's economic development, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), together with six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, visited Guangzhou on 9 March, and co-operated with the Chamber of Beauty Culture and Cosmetics of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce to present the first “Macao Investment and MICE Environment Promotion Event” in Guangzhou. The event attracted over 100 members from the beauty and cosmetics and big health industries to learn more about the potential for investment, exhibitions and conferences in Macao. Some members expressed interest in coming to Macao to organise MICE events.

President of IPIM Lau Wai Meng said in his speech that Macao is a core city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and with the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and relevant support, Macao provides room for development and policy support for the scientific research and development industry, the traditional Chinese medicine industry, as well as the “big health” industry such as the leisure, health care and rehabilitation industries. At the same time, under the principle of “One Country Two Systems”, Macao is a free port and a separate customs territory, in which the procedures for investment and setting up business are relatively easy. Macao also serves as a World Centre for Tourism and Leisure and a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. It boasts an extensive network in the global market, providing important support for the transformation and high-quality upgrade of the beauty and cosmetics industry.

During the Promotion Event, IPIM gave an introduction to some of the promotion plans for investment, business, economic and trade co-operation and MICE industry, Investor’s One-stop Service, “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support in Macao, providing the local industry with a better understanding of Macao's investment and MICE industry’s developments. A networking session was also held for representatives of the six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises to interact with their counterparts in Guangzhou and explore co-operation opportunities. Ma Ya, Chief Supervisor of Chamber of Beauty Culture and Cosmetics of All- China Federation of Industry and Commerce, pointed out that members were generally satisfied with the effectiveness of the event and had a new understanding of Macao's business environment and development opportunities in the MICE industry, and many member companies had expressed their intention to come to Macao for organising MICE events.

IPIM will continue to promote the development of MICE industry in a professional and market-oriented way, and step up the efforts on MICE events and investment promotion. In the future, IPIM will continue to join hands with six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises to organise the “Macao Investment and MICE Environment Promotion Event”, facilitating MICE organisers to organise business events in Macao, building a cross-sector platform through MICE events and enhance the linkage effect among different industries.