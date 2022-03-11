Edge Computing Start-up, StrongNode Edge Announces First Major Product Release, and Centralized Exchange Listing

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrongNode Edge, an infrastructure-as-a-service [IAAS] company in the developing node economy, has announced the release of its pioneer product, dVPN [decentralized Virtual Private Network]. The product, as stated by StrongNode Edge, is the first of the many products lined up by the team. Scheduled for release in Q2 of 2022, dVPN has been designed primarily for StrongNode Edge users. As exit nodes or endpoints on the platform, users will earn rewards in SNE, StrongNode Edge's native token.



Also, users will spend SNE to access and use VPN services.

StrongNode Edge requires users to sign up via the StrongNode ID, which incorporates a KYC check as the platform aims to dispel individuals with malicious intent.

Blazing off in the world of new markets and technologies, StrongNode will create and launch a ton of other web3 products as it seeks to consolidate its position as one of the leading projects in the emerging space.

SNE Token and Centralized Exchange Listing

Like most projects, StrongNode Edge has designed and launched a utility-replete native token, SNE. In the Edge ecosystem, users will utilize SNE to access the platform's core deliverables. Furthermore, SNE acts as a reward token—users who contribute free computing resources will earn rewards in SNE.

Introducing a fiat and crypto dual payment system, StrongNode Edge will afford users with little to no knowledge of cryptocurrencies an opportunity to access their services through fiat payments which will then later be used to buy back SNE.

SNE has been slated to list on MEXC, a centralized exchange [CEX], on Monday 14th March 2022, at 15 UTC. MEXC will support SNE on the Polygon Network and the Ethereum network, albeit subject to availability.

StrongNode Edge, in collaboration with MEXC, will launch a crypto trading competition where successful traders will receive SNE as rewards. $40,000 worth of SNE has been set aside for this competition. After the CEX listing, SNE holders can stake their tokens on the MEXC decentralized finance [DeFi] platform, MX DeFi.

Core Benefits of the StrongNode Edge Platform

Although still in its development phase, dVPN—StrongNode Edge's premier product—will allow anyone with a smart device to connect to the Edge network, providing computing resources to the network. In exchange for their GPU, CPU, and RAM power, StrongNode Edge will reward them with SNE tokens.

Commercial and industrial companies in the supply chain industry will benefit from the platform. Through dVPN, they can seamlessly purchase computing resources for almost every industry work. In addition to this benefit, StrongNode Edge will also allow the efficient harnessing and distribution of computing resources, the supply of core development tools, and the provision of real solutions.

As previously stated, StrongNode Edge has introduced a dual payment system, ensuring that these companies can pay using a combination of SNE and fiat currencies.

StrongNode Edge is leveraging blockchain technology to create and launch many web3 products.

About StrongNode Edge

StrongNode Edge is an infrastructure-as-a-service company leveraging blockchain technology to deliver a suite of decentralized web3 products. Aimed at driving new economies, StrongNode Edge offers users an opportunity to present their idle computing resources in exchange for SNE tokens. StrongNode Edge is an on-demand, incredibly scalable, and secure technology with the potential to completely revolutionize usage and access to valuable computing power.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongNodeEdge

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strongnode-io

Telegram: https://t.me/strongnodechat

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/strongnode/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6zRpdZWP2Zyj3-Ma_8DKuQ

GitHub: https://github.com/strongnodelabs

Media Contact

Brand: StrongNode Edge

Contact: Carmen Campo, Chief Marketing Officer [CMO]

Email: carmen@strongnode.io

Website: https://strongnode.io/

SOURCE: StrongNode Edge