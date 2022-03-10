Submit Release
TODAY: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Convene Inaugural CARE Court Roundtable to Discuss New Framework to Assist Californians Struggling with Mental Health, Homelessness

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – On the heels of unveiling his CARE Court proposal last week, Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to Los Angeles County today to meet with health care and service providers, local and judicial officials, and Californians who would benefit from the new framework to provide community-based care to those struggling with severe mental health and substance use disorders — many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

The roundtable will be the first in a series the Administration will host around the state bringing together everyday Californians, health care providers, first responders, outreach workers, representatives from the courts, local officials and other stakeholders of CARE Court, which would require counties to provide comprehensive treatment to the most severely impaired and untreated Californians and hold patients accountable to following their treatment plans.

WHEN: Thursday, March 10, 2022. Media must arrive by 2:45 p.m. and will be invited to capture photos and b-roll towards the end of the meeting.

The event will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: Following the roundtable, some participants will be available to the media. Credentialed media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by 11:30 a.m. with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

