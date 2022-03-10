Office of the Governor News Release: State Capitol to be lit in blue, yellow for one month, in honor of the people of Ukraine

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Capitol will be lit in blue and yellow for one month, as the State of Hawaiʻi stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The Capitol will be lit starting tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will continue for the next 30 nights through April 8.

Mike Gangloff and the Show Aloha Challenge are spearheading the special art installation at the Capitol, while Hawaiʻi Stage and Lighting are donating the lights.

“We appreciate the generous contributions that have made this tribute possible. The lights represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag – a visible reminder of the Ukrainian people and their fight for democracy and self-determination,” said Gov. Ige.

“We are very fortunate to live in America where our rights are governed by the people, for the people. As Americans, I believe we should always stand shoulder to shoulder with every country that is working hard to have what we have…Freedom!” said Gangloff, Show Aloha Challenge.

The Capitol lights for Ukraine are being staged at no cost to the state, under a Special Use Permit issued by the Department of Accounting and General Services.

###

