DHHL News Release: DHHL Cesspool Survey to Begin on Molokaʻi

(Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is beginning an assessment of active and inactive cesspools throughout the state starting with homestead communities on Molokaʻi.

Governor David Ige signed Act 125 into law in 2017, requiring the upgrade, conversion, or sewer connection of all cesspools in the State before January 1, 2050. It is estimated there are approximately 88,000 cesspools statewide.

The data collected from this survey is expected to provide accurate information for officials to determine appropriate funding mechanisms to assist families in complying with Act 125.

DHHL, through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, will conduct the Molokaʻi field survey from March through April, weather permitting.

March 11, 2022 – March 17, 2022 Kapaʻakea

March 17, 2022 – March 20, 2022 Kamilola-Makakupaʻia

March 18, 2022 – March 31, 2022 Kalamaʻula

March 30, 2022 – April 30, 2022 Ho’olehua-Pala’au and Moʻomomi

To assist our project team, lessees may also complete an online survey on the DHHL website at dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/cesspools.

