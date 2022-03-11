DOT News Release: HAWAIIAN DIACRITICAL MARKINGS TO BE ADDED TO SIGNS AT PI’ILANI HIGHWAY AND KŪLANIHĀKO’I STREET INTERSECTION

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that the street signs at the Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Street intersection will be replaced as part of the Piʻilani Highway Intersection Improvements Project.

Under the policy announced on March 1, 2022, HDOT is providing a two-week comment period for the Hawaiian spelling of the signs that are installed prior to the adoption of the master list. The spelling proposed for these replacement signs is:

Piʻilani Highway

Kūlanihākoʻi Street

To provide comments in support of the proposed spelling or to suggest alternative spelling, please email [email protected] no later than Thursday, March 24, 2022. Comments may also be given over the phone to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

