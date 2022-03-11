Submit Release
DHHL News Release: DHHL Cesspool Survey to Begin on Molokaʻi

(Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is beginning an assessment of active and inactive cesspools throughout the state starting with homestead communities on Molokaʻi.

Governor David Ige signed Act 125 into law in 2017, requiring the upgrade, conversion, or sewer connection of all cesspools in the State before January 1, 2050. It is estimated there are approximately 88,000 cesspools statewide.

The data collected from this survey is expected to provide accurate information for officials to determine appropriate funding mechanisms to assist families in complying with Act 125.

DHHL, through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, will conduct the Molokaʻi field survey from March through April, weather permitting.

March 11, 2022 – March 17, 2022          Kapaʻakea

March 17, 2022 – March 20, 2022          Kamilola-Makakupaʻia

March 18, 2022 – March 31, 2022          Kalamaʻula

March 30, 2022 – April 30, 2022            Ho’olehua-Pala’au and Moʻomomi

To assist our project team, lessees may also complete an online survey on the DHHL website at dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/cesspools.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: 

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

Media Contact: 

Cedric Duarte  

Information and Community Relations Officer  Department of Hawaiian Home Lands  (808) 620-9591 

(808) 342-0873

[email protected] 

