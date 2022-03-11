Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a joint letter to DirecTV after it announced its plan to not renew its contract with One American News Network (OAN). DirecTV’s decision is clearly viewpoint discrimination and an attempt to silence conservative voices. The accusations from leftists against OAN are unfounded, and OAN is simply representing a different perspective from the media’s liberal viewpoints.
