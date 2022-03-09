Senate Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1475
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - participation of firms in Commonwealth procurement
activities, including the implementation of a program to
reserve procurements for award to small businesses only.
(3) Providing information and assistance to small
businesses and small diverse businesses relating to the
program, including special training programs to assist small
businesses and small diverse businesses in learning how to do
business with Commonwealth agencies and serving as a liaison
to community, contractors, professionals and supplier groups,
associations and organizations.
(4) Establishing thresholds for construction and design
professional services procurements which require the setting
of contract-specific goals.
(5) Ensuring that small diverse businesses are solicited
on procurements for which the businesses may be suited.
(6) Establishing contract-specific goals, in
collaboration with the purchasing agency, based upon relevant
factors, including the availability of small diverse
businesses to provide the supplies, materials and equipment
or services required by the scope of work of the procurement.
(7) In collaboration with the purchasing agency,
reviewing utilization schedules, considering requests for
waivers of contract-specific goals based upon a showing of
good-faith efforts and evaluating the extent to which
contract-specific goals were achieved.
(8) Monitoring contracts to evaluate compliance with
contract-specific goals and commitments.
(9) Receiving, reviewing and acting upon complaints and
suggestions concerning the program, with the assistance of
the purchasing agency, as appropriate.
