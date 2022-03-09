Submit Release
Senate Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1475

PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - participation of firms in Commonwealth procurement

activities, including the implementation of a program to

reserve procurements for award to small businesses only.

(3) Providing information and assistance to small

businesses and small diverse businesses relating to the

program, including special training programs to assist small

businesses and small diverse businesses in learning how to do

business with Commonwealth agencies and serving as a liaison

to community, contractors, professionals and supplier groups,

associations and organizations.

(4) Establishing thresholds for construction and design

professional services procurements which require the setting

of contract-specific goals.

(5) Ensuring that small diverse businesses are solicited

on procurements for which the businesses may be suited.

(6) Establishing contract-specific goals, in

collaboration with the purchasing agency, based upon relevant

factors, including the availability of small diverse

businesses to provide the supplies, materials and equipment

or services required by the scope of work of the procurement.

(7) In collaboration with the purchasing agency,

reviewing utilization schedules, considering requests for

waivers of contract-specific goals based upon a showing of

good-faith efforts and evaluating the extent to which

contract-specific goals were achieved.

(8) Monitoring contracts to evaluate compliance with

contract-specific goals and commitments.

(9) Receiving, reviewing and acting upon complaints and

suggestions concerning the program, with the assistance of

the purchasing agency, as appropriate.

