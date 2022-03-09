Senate Bill 1125 Printer's Number 1476

PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - (c) Exemptions.--The temporary rules and regulations shall

not be subject to the following:

(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(2) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

§ 53A06. Owner and operator liability.

(a) Limited liability.--Notwithstanding any other provision

of law, an owner or operator of a covered building that has

implemented a water management plan in accordance with ASHRAE-

188 and the provisions of this chapter shall not be civilly

liable for damages or personal injury relating to an actual or

alleged exposure to Legionnaires' disease absent a showing, by

clear and convincing evidence, of gross negligence,

recklessness, willful misconduct or intentional infliction of

harm.

(b) Compliance with directives.--An act or omission in

compliance with, or in a good-faith belief that the act or

omission is in compliance with, Legionnaires' public health

directives shall not be considered gross negligence,

recklessness, willful misconduct or intentional infliction of

harm.

§ 53A07. Penalties, prosecutions and fines.

(a) Violations.--An owner or operator of a covered building

who violates any provision of this chapter or a regulation

promulgated under this chapter shall, for each offense, upon

