Senate Bill 1125 Printer's Number 1476
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - (c) Exemptions.--The temporary rules and regulations shall
not be subject to the following:
(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(2) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
§ 53A06. Owner and operator liability.
(a) Limited liability.--Notwithstanding any other provision
of law, an owner or operator of a covered building that has
implemented a water management plan in accordance with ASHRAE-
188 and the provisions of this chapter shall not be civilly
liable for damages or personal injury relating to an actual or
alleged exposure to Legionnaires' disease absent a showing, by
clear and convincing evidence, of gross negligence,
recklessness, willful misconduct or intentional infliction of
harm.
(b) Compliance with directives.--An act or omission in
compliance with, or in a good-faith belief that the act or
omission is in compliance with, Legionnaires' public health
directives shall not be considered gross negligence,
recklessness, willful misconduct or intentional infliction of
harm.
§ 53A07. Penalties, prosecutions and fines.
(a) Violations.--An owner or operator of a covered building
who violates any provision of this chapter or a regulation
promulgated under this chapter shall, for each offense, upon
20220SB1125PN1476 - 16 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30