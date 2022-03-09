Senate Bill 1137 Printer's Number 1477
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - North 72°45'50" East a distance of 60.00 feet to a point; thence
along a curve to the left having a radius of 395.00 feet, an arc
length of 29.95 feet and a chord bearing of South 19°24'30" East
a distance of 29.94 feet to a point; thence South 21°34'50" East
a distance of 25.34 feet to a point; thence along a curve to the
left having a radius of 10.00 feet, an arc length of 18.27 feet
and a chord bearing of South 73°56'04" East a distance of 15.84
feet to a point on the right-of-way of S.R. 4028 (Old 22);
thence following said right-of-way South 53°42'42" West a
distance of 82.71 feet to a concrete monument; the place of
BEGINNING.
BEING part of PIN 449514431213.
BEING a part of the same premises that Sarah Stine, widow, et
al, conveyed to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, by deed dated
July 1, 1910, and recorded July 2, 1910, in the Office of the
Recorder of Deeds of Berks County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book
Volume 363, Page 425.
(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance shall be made
under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,
servitudes and rights of others, including but not confined to
streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,
electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and
subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies
vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of
the land or improvements erected thereon.
(d) Condition.--Any conveyance authorized under this act
shall be made under and subject to the condition, which shall be
contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of the
property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
20220SB1137PN1477 - 8 -
