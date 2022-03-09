Senate Bill 1137 Printer's Number 1477

PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - North 72°45'50" East a distance of 60.00 feet to a point; thence

along a curve to the left having a radius of 395.00 feet, an arc

length of 29.95 feet and a chord bearing of South 19°24'30" East

a distance of 29.94 feet to a point; thence South 21°34'50" East

a distance of 25.34 feet to a point; thence along a curve to the

left having a radius of 10.00 feet, an arc length of 18.27 feet

and a chord bearing of South 73°56'04" East a distance of 15.84

feet to a point on the right-of-way of S.R. 4028 (Old 22);

thence following said right-of-way South 53°42'42" West a

distance of 82.71 feet to a concrete monument; the place of

BEGINNING.

BEING part of PIN 449514431213.

BEING a part of the same premises that Sarah Stine, widow, et

al, conveyed to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, by deed dated

July 1, 1910, and recorded July 2, 1910, in the Office of the

Recorder of Deeds of Berks County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book

Volume 363, Page 425.

(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance shall be made

under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,

servitudes and rights of others, including but not confined to

streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of

the land or improvements erected thereon.

(d) Condition.--Any conveyance authorized under this act

shall be made under and subject to the condition, which shall be

contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of the

property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as

defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any

20220SB1137PN1477 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30