Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1478
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1478
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1139
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARCH 9, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 9, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 322 from the
intersection with County Line Lane to the intersection with
Pennsylvania Route 117 through Campbelltown in South
Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, as the Commissioner
William E. Ames Memorial Highway.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Commissioner William E. Ames Memorial Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) William E. Ames was a lifelong educator as a teacher
in the Derry Township School District before retiring after
30 years of service in the profession.
(2) Commissioner Ames was a dedicated public servant,
first elected as a South Londonderry Township supervisor and
then as a Lebanon County commissioner for the past 10 years.
(3) Commissioner Ames supported countless charitable
organizations in the Lebanon Valley and devoted time to
numerous volunteer groups and activities.
(4) In addition to his teaching career and years in
