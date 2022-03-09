Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1478

PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1478

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1139

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARCH 9, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 9, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 322 from the

intersection with County Line Lane to the intersection with

Pennsylvania Route 117 through Campbelltown in South

Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, as the Commissioner

William E. Ames Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Commissioner William E. Ames Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) William E. Ames was a lifelong educator as a teacher

in the Derry Township School District before retiring after

30 years of service in the profession.

(2) Commissioner Ames was a dedicated public servant,

first elected as a South Londonderry Township supervisor and

then as a Lebanon County commissioner for the past 10 years.

(3) Commissioner Ames supported countless charitable

organizations in the Lebanon Valley and devoted time to

numerous volunteer groups and activities.

(4) In addition to his teaching career and years in

