Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,625 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1478

PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1478

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1139

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARCH 9, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 9, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 322 from the

intersection with County Line Lane to the intersection with

Pennsylvania Route 117 through Campbelltown in South

Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, as the Commissioner

William E. Ames Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Commissioner William E. Ames Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) William E. Ames was a lifelong educator as a teacher

in the Derry Township School District before retiring after

30 years of service in the profession.

(2) Commissioner Ames was a dedicated public servant,

first elected as a South Londonderry Township supervisor and

then as a Lebanon County commissioner for the past 10 years.

(3) Commissioner Ames supported countless charitable

organizations in the Lebanon Valley and devoted time to

numerous volunteer groups and activities.

(4) In addition to his teaching career and years in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1478

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.