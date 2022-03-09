Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1479
PENNSYLVANIA, March 9 - (1) For a meeting:
(i) Publication of notice of the place, date [and],
time, method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public
comment, if applicable, of a meeting in a newspaper of
general circulation, as defined by 45 Pa.C.S. § 101
(relating to definitions), which is published and
circulated in the political subdivision where the meeting
will be held, or in a newspaper of general circulation
which has a bona fide paid circulation in the political
subdivision equal to or greater than any newspaper
published in the political subdivision.
(ii) Posting a notice of the place, date [and],
time, method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public
comment, if applicable, of a meeting prominently at the
principal office of the agency holding the meeting or at
the public building in which the meeting is to be held.
(iii) Giving notice to parties under section 709(c)
(relating to public notice).
(2) For a recessed or reconvened meeting:
(i) Posting a notice of the place, date [and], time
method of broadcast and acceptance of remote public
comment, if applicable, of the meeting prominently at the
principal office of the agency holding the meeting or at
the public building in which the meeting is to be held.
(ii) Giving notice to parties under section 709(c).
* * *
Section 2. Section 706 of Title 65 is amended by adding a
paragraph to read:
§ 706. Minutes of meetings, public records and recording of
meetings.
20220SB1130PN1479 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30