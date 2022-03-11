Interstate 80 Lane Reductions Scheduled for Cleaning of Carlin Tunnels

Elko, Nev. – Lanes on Interstate 80 in the Carlin area will be reduced Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 21 for annual cleaning of the Carlin Tunnels, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced.

Cleaning of the westbound and eastbound tunnels is scheduled for Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 21 during daylight hours. Only one direction of travel will be diverted at a time and traffic will be detoured through Carlin Canyon or the opposing direction tunnel. Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be available for travel during the detours.

The speed limit on I-80 will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Additionally, the speed limit through the Carlin Canyon will be reduced to 35 mph in both directions.

For traveler safety, flaggers, signs and barrier rail will help detour traffic around the work zone. Motorists are asked to obey traffic controls and drive at posted speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTElko on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

