Lynch Explains the Legalities of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations

This new type of organization that has arisen with the expansion of blockchain technologies into new spaces.

A DAO in any state except Wyoming could be considered a general partnership. You could be held personally liable for actions of a general partnership, whether the actions were yours or not.” — Sean Lynch, Partner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is a DAO?

DAO stands for “Decentralized Autonomous Organization,” and it is a new type of organization that has arisen with the expansion of blockchain technologies into new spaces. A DAO is, in essence, a type of organization. They can be used for businesses, recreation, investing, and so on. Members of a DAO can be allowed to vote on the activities of the DAO. Who is allowed to vote and how much their votes will count can be set by the DAO’s founders.

“One example of a DAO is the now-infamous Constitution DAO,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “The purpose of Constitution DAO was to raise funds to—you guessed it—buy an original copy of the US Constitution. Despite the organization’s success in raising funds ($47 million!) to purchase the copy, the auction organizer, Sotheby’s, decided to sell the copy to another purchaser ($43.2 million) out of concerns that Constitution DAO would be unable to properly care for the historical artifact. While unsuccessful in its purpose, Constitution DAO represented a major milestone in raising awareness of DAOs, what they can do, and the power of autonomously organized crowdsourcing."

So DAOs can bring people—and money—together. That’s a terrific first step. But blockchain technologies, and tech in general, have a way of getting ahead of the law (Lynch recently wrote about this in the context of NFTs and copyright law). DAOs are treading a similar path.

How Does the Law Treat DAOs?

So far, the law mostly doesn’t treat DAOs. Business entities are governed by state law and administered by the Secretary of State’s office in each individual state. Most states have taken no action regarding DAOs. Unfortunately, laws often change slowly, but that’s not always the case. Despite the newness of DAOs, at least one state is currently taking legislative action to account for DAOs: Wyoming. Wyoming, widely known as one of the world’s top tax havens, has taken quick action via its state legislature to bring LLC protections to DAOs. DAO LLCs in Wyoming are formed similarly to ordinary LLCs.

That means in every other state (so far), a DAO isn’t really… anything. Except for a handshake deal among participants.

“If you’re a lawyer reading this, your eyebrows have already gone up and probably crashed through the ceiling,” said Lynch. “Because that means a DAO in any state except Wyoming could be considered a general partnership. General partnerships are bad in almost every situation. You could be held personally liable for actions of a general partnership, whether the actions were yours or not.”

That leaves you with Wyoming.

How to Start a DAO?

Because only Wyoming has taken legislative action, the following discussion is related only to Wyoming DAOs. If one is wanting to form a DAO LLC, they should talk to a lawyer. To make an LLC into a DAO LLC, at the time of formation additional steps must be taken: 1) establish the rules underpinning the DAO, and 2) fund the DAO before it becomes operational.

To establish rules underpinning a DAO, one will need to decide how the DAO will operate at the time of formation (how votes are held, who gets to vote, membership interests, dissolution procedures, distribution rights, and so on— It is best to talk to a lawyer to make sure everything is right). These can be changed later, but changes can be difficult when there are many stakeholders who all have a say over rules changes. To fund a DAO, one must create a token to represent and track the investments of stakeholders. These tokens give stakeholders a way to participate in the activities of the DAO.

DAOs are not controlled by any one individual person or entity. And although a DAO does need a founder, once it is created, the founder does not control the DAO except to the extent the founder owns one or more of the DAO’s tokens.

Wyoming has made the effort. It remains to be seen which states will follow suit.

