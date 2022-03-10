Illinois EPA Refers MM Business Enterprises Inc. to Attorney General for Enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 10 - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General's Office against MM Business Enterprises Inc., formerly known as Amoco ACA Management #15552. The referral cites a release of gasoline has occurred and is impacting a neighboring apartment complex, creating an environmental safety and fire hazard.

The MM Business Enterprises Inc. site is a gasoline service station located at 2805 West Division Street, Chicago (Cook County). Recent complaints on this site require action to respond to gasoline odors and vapors identified in the city sewer and an adjacent apartment building.

A citizen complaint was made to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency late Monday, February 28, 2022. On March 1 and 2, representatives from the City of Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois EPA Office of Emergency Response visited the site. Inspection of the site found a shear valve on the middle gasoline dispenser was leaking. Vapors were detected in the sewer in front of the neighboring apartment building and on the first floor nearest the gas station.

In the referral, Illinois EPA alleges MM Business Enterprises Inc. violated provisions of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and requests the Attorney General's Office obtain an injunctive order against the facility, directing the defendant to immediately identify and mitigate fire, explosion, and vapor hazards at the site, in the apartment building, and in the sewer adjacent to the site. The company must also take all other necessary corrective action.

Investigation of the site continues.