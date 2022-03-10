Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes Women in Construction Week

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is joining a national coalition to recognize women working in construction trades.

The National Association of Women in Construction is celebrating its annual Women in Construction Week March 6-12, 2022.

"While construction has traditionally been a male-dominated field, there are 4,000-plus women across the country who are changing that, working in various sectors of construction on projects big and small. The Illinois Department of Labor is proud to support the construction industry and the women who are part of its ranks," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.

This year's theme of Women in Construction Week is "Envision Equity." The goal is to raise awareness of opportunities for women in the industry, from being a tradeswoman to a business owner.

Michelle Wayne is following in the footsteps of her father who is an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) #146 electrician.

"When I was younger, I liked to help on home improvement projects around the house and even bought my own toolbox and tools," Wayne said. "Don't ever say you can't do something because you can. Dedication, determination, and effort all make an impact on your success. I would say to any woman considering a career as an electrician to demand more, expect more, do more, want more, and deserve more."

Wayne has been part of IBEW #146 since starting as an apprentice in 1996.

More information about Women in Construction Week and events across the state and country can be found here.