Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,625 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes Women in Construction Week

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is joining a national coalition to recognize women working in construction trades.

The National Association of Women in Construction is celebrating its annual Women in Construction Week March 6-12, 2022.

"While construction has traditionally been a male-dominated field, there are 4,000-plus women across the country who are changing that, working in various sectors of construction on projects big and small. The Illinois Department of Labor is proud to support the construction industry and the women who are part of its ranks," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.

This year's theme of Women in Construction Week is "Envision Equity." The goal is to raise awareness of opportunities for women in the industry, from being a tradeswoman to a business owner.

Michelle Wayne is following in the footsteps of her father who is an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) #146 electrician.

"When I was younger, I liked to help on home improvement projects around the house and even bought my own toolbox and tools," Wayne said. "Don't ever say you can't do something because you can. Dedication, determination, and effort all make an impact on your success. I would say to any woman considering a career as an electrician to demand more, expect more, do more, want more, and deserve more."

Wayne has been part of IBEW #146 since starting as an apprentice in 1996.

More information about Women in Construction Week and events across the state and country can be found here.

You just read:

Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes Women in Construction Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.