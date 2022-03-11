Councilmember Nancy Navarro is this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, October 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 10, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Councilmember Nancy Navarro, who chairs the Council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee; Pedro Rodriguez, general consul of El Salvador in Silver Spring; and Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This week’s show will begin with an interview with Councilmember Navarro to highlight the upcoming job fair in a partnership with M. Luis Construction Co., Inc., East County Regional Services Center, Montgomery County Department of Recreation, and WorkSource Montgomery. Councilmember Navarro will discuss the currently available positions which include traffic maintenance, concrete laborers, asphalt, milling machine operators, CDL drivers and more. The job fair will take place on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Wheaton Recreational Center.

Moreover, Councilmember Navarro will also discuss an important proposed initiative that she is spearheading that would expand wellness centers to all high schools in Montgomery County, with the ultimate goal of supporting the mental health and well-being of the students.

Furthermore, the General Consul of El Salvador in Silver Spring, Pedro Rodríguez will discuss all the consular services available to the Salvadoran community. He will explain the process for scheduling appointments via the new calling center, the new WhatsApp messaging line, and the website. Rodriguez will also talk about the voting methods that are currently being evaluated for the 2024 general elections as it will be the first time in the history of El Salvador where citizens outside of the country will be able to vote.

Last but not least, tax season 2022 has arrived. The second part of the show will cover the diverse range of resources available at no cost to eligible County residents. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) provides free tax preparation services for low to moderate-income County residents. Moreover, a certified acceptance agent can also help residents obtain an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Eduardo Méndes, program specialist at VITA, will provide details of their hours of operation, appointment requests and the information line available to the community.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #