Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against St. Charles Contractor

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office filed a civil action in St. Charles County against Derek McGlasson of McGlasson Family Construction for unlawful business practices, alleging that he never provided promised construction services after collecting payment for them.

The lawsuit alleges that between February and September of 2020, the defendant accepted payment from at least two Missouri residents for construction and general contracting services that the defendant never completed as agreed upon. The aggregate total of losses was more than $20,000. To date, the defendant has failed to refund any of the money. The Attorney General’s Office is seeking restitution for all Missourians who were harmed. Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The petition can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mcglasson-petition---filed-3-10-22-and-stamped.pdf?sfvrsn=572aa49a_2

