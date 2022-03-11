Sampford Advisors represents Superna on its strategic investment by Resurgens Technology Partners

Sampford Advisors Logo

The transaction deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in data protection and cybersecurity software.

This transaction extends our lead as the #1 tech M&A adviser in Canada. It's also the 2nd cyber-security transaction we have announced in 2022 and gives us further expertise in enterprise software.” — Ed Bryant, CEO, Sampford

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Superna on its strategic investment by Resurgens Technology Partners.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Superna is a leading provider of data protection and cybersecurity software for enterprise organizations across a multitude of industries including healthcare, finance, insurance, government, retail, energy, media, manufacturing, telecommunications and others. Its flagship product suite, Superna Eyeglass, encompasses a portfolio of software products for automating disaster recovery, protecting against ransomware attacks, auditing file history, searching and indexing unstructured data, and many others. Superna is the number one provider for such products to the leader in scale-out NAS storage, Dell EMC Isilon. Dell EMC Isilon boasts the largest market share in the scale-out NAS and object storage market.

Resurgens Technology Partners, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a technology focused private equity firm that invests in market leading middle market software businesses across North America and select European markets. Resurgens is currently in the process of closing its second fund, with a target of $350 million, after successfully closing a $212 million fund in 2017.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s third deal of 2022 and 11th deal over the last 12 months. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with both Superna and Resurgens, as well as their third-party advisors, in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other adviser. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.

