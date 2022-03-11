autotext.me launches iDVI a virtual inspection platform for warranty claims adjudication

autotext.me launches iDVI (instant Digital Vehicle Inspection), a virtual inspection platform for warranty claims adjudication

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me announces the launch of its latest product - iDVI. Designed to speed up the claims adjudication process, iDVI is a digital vehicle inspection platform created for third party warranty administrators and inspection companies. iDVI saves time and money, reduces fraud, and ensures customer satisfaction.

Oftentimes, inspection results can take days to finalize and cause immediate, up front expenses. The administrator, dealer, service provider, and, ultimately, the customer all suffer costs because of inefficiencies. Additionally, there is the cost of fraudulent claims, which can be devastating to the bottom line. iDVI obtains the essential information needed to adjudicate a warranty claim in minutes and at a fraction of the cost.

Clients can send a secure link via email or text message to the service advisor (provider), who will then be guided by a predefined, customizable checklist to capture the notes, pictures, and videos needed to approve or deny the claim. From the interactive dashboard, users will have real-time, at-a-glance visibility into the status of all active inspections and know immediately when an inspection is started and completed.

"I'm very excited to announce the release of iDVI. This tool is truly a game changer for speeding up the claims adjudication process," explains Scott Smyer, autotext.me’s senior director of business development, who brings 14 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space. "We spent a lot of time to make sure iDVI will be easy and intuitive to use in all facets, including onboarding and training. If it’s not easy to use, it won't be used. Results from our nationwide release have been overwhelmingly positive. Based on the feedback from our admin clients, claim adjusters, dealers, and agents, we did it right!”

About autotext.me

autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free, two-week trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, please contact autotext.me at (469) 202-4090 or sales@autotext.me. Visit us at www.autotext.me.

For more information about iDVI, visit https://www.autotext.me/industries/idvi/.

Instant Digital Vehicle Inspection