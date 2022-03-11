Office of Administration Announces Small Business Impact Study Public Meeting; Request for input regarding Minority and Women Owned Business

Jefferson City, MO – The Office of Administration is hosting a public meeting on March 16, 2022, in partnership with University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), as part of the State of Missouri’s Small Business Impact Study for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Program. As part of the process, UMKC is inviting firms, stakeholders, organizations, and other interested persons to the public meeting to provide information and data that will be used in the formulation of the Small Business Impact Study.

The data collected at these public meetings will allow for the gathering of input from businesses, community organization, and individuals regarding their experiences in doing business with the state through its M/WBE program, and to help identify any barriers to the full and fair inclusion of firms in state contracting opportunities. The meeting will also include a presentation of the study’s elements and will provide an open forum for comments and questions regarding the study process.

The meeting will be held on March 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 490/492 of the Harry S. Truman Building in Jefferson City. In advance of the public meeting, you can register here: bit.ly/MOSmallBusinessImpactStudy

Remote access will be available via WebEx.

Date and time:

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 10:00 am | (UTC-06:00) Central Time (US & Canada)

Join link:

https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=m75fabbe32d35c7b9bb2a646f249986d3

Webinar number:

2465 240 6564

Webinar password:

Wti6CJi8hX2 (98462548 from phones)

Join by phone

1-650-479-3207 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

+1-312-535-8110 United States Toll (Chicago)

Access code: 246 524 06564