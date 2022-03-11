Attorney General Ford, Contractors Board Advise Nevadans to Protect Themselves from Contracting Scams

Carson City, NV – As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and the Nevada State Contractors Board warn Nevadans to be on guard for unlicensed contractors who may use dishonest methods to pressure homeowners into making unneeded “repairs” or bid on jobs that require a licensed contractor.

“Nevadans looking for contractors must be aware that there are those who would take advantage of consumers or attempt to pressure them into unnecessary projects,” said AG Ford. “The results of unlicensed or unneeded contracting work can be shoddy and, in some cases, dangerous. Nevadans should familiarize themselves with the information offered by the Nevada State Contracting Board before making a decision on contractor work.”

“Before you sign a contract or agree to any construction or home improvement work, make sure the contractor provides you with a contractor’s license number – and check to make sure it’s valid and active,” said NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “A contractor’s license and other key information can be quickly verified on the Nevada State Contractors Board’s mobile application or website.”

Homeowners, especially low-income, the elderly, and non-English speakers are often targeted by unlicensed and unscrupulous contractors who pressure them into utilizing their services or buying unneeded and overpriced products. These alleged contractors will often use high-pressure phone calls, emails, mailings and door-to-door sales tactics to pressure homeowners into paying them for promised materials or projects.

Unlicensed and unneeded contracting work is illegal and can leave victims high and dry. The alleged contractors may demand and take a deposit and not return to complete the promised services or project, or they may take a deposit and demand more money after starting the job. If unlicensed contractors do undertake the project, homeowners could be left with shoddy or incomplete work that could lead to dangerous, potentially fatal, situations.

Nevadans should know the warning signs of potential contracting scams, which include contractors coming in with extremely low bids; requiring a large deposit, in cash, paid directly to the contractor; not offering a contract or insurance; or using high-pressure sales tactics. Be sure to check for a license, and be aware of red flag indicators such as unmarked vehicles loaded down with construction materials and refusal to provide a contractor’s license number.

Nevadans can protect themselves by taking the following steps:

Get at least three bids for a project;

Verify the contractor’s license on www.nscb.nv.gov;

Ask for at least three references;

Get a written contract, and;

Obtain a list of all subcontractors on the job, and verify their licenses

If you have been scammed, or believe that you are the victim of unlicensed or illegal construction activity, you can file a complaint for up to four years after the work was done at www.nscb.nv.gov. You can also report the information on the NSCB mobile app or the NSCB contractor hotline at (702) 486-1160 / (775) 850-7838. Owners of single-family residences may also be eligible to file a claim with the NSCB’s Residential Recovery Fund, which can award up to $40,000 in financial resource to harmed homeowners.

