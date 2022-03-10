RFI- Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings – Solar Energy Grants

The Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings – Solar Energy Grants program provides competitive funding to install solar photovoltaics at public buildings and facilities, such as schools, hospitals, civic buildings, and wastewater treatment plants. In 2022, approximately $1.2 million will be available for award to eligible public entities.
