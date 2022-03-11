When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana is voluntarily recalling Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans, 9 oz tub, because it may contain an undeclared peanut allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans were sold in stores in the following 15 states under the Albanese® brand beginning December 27, 2021:

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Product affected by this recall is listed below.

UPC Code Product Description Sell By Date Tub Lot # 634418621436 Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tub 9oz 10/25/2022 LB1111514X1

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts were inadvertently packaged in the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean tubs.

Customers who purchased the above listed product with the associated lot are urged to destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (219) 472-6303 Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM or inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com.