Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 10, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 10, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy and wheat Company Name: Fairmont Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Company Announcement

Fairmont Foods, Inc. of Fairmont, MN is recalling corrugated boxes of Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” with date code P82013 xxxx due to undeclared soy and wheat. People who have allergies or sensitivities to soy and wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the recalled product is consumed.

The recalled product is packed in a brown corrugated box imprinted with a red Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” Net Wt. 24oz. (1lb 8oz) 680g. The box contains two (2) bowls in each box. The number #802 and the Product Information Code P82013 xxxx are located on the side of the packaging. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the incorrect packaging had been used.

Schwan’s may have distributed the recalled product to the lower 48 States through Schwan’s home delivery network. The recalled product was not sold in retail stores.

To date, there have been no reported injuries or illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product, Schwan’s “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” #802 Product Information Code P82013 xxxx are urged to destroy the product and contact Schwan’s for a full refund.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall should contact John Heuer, Executive Vice President at Fairmont Foods, Inc. at 507-238-9001 (Ext 6125) or john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com.