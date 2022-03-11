MDOT public meeting March 17 to discuss M-117 project in Engadine

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

ESCANABA, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to a meeting regarding the planned 2023 resurfacing and rebuilding of M-117 in Engadine, Mackinac County. During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 4-6 p.m.

Where: Garfield Township Hall N6760 M-117 Engadine, MI 49827

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Background: Beginning in summer 2023, MDOT plans to crush and shape existing asphalt pavement on M-117 and resurface the highway from US-2 to the Mackinac County line. A portion of the roadway (from the railroad crossing south of Engadine to north of Park Avenue) will be completely rebuilt. In this area, existing storm sewer will be replaced, access management improvements will be made, and lanes will be reconfigured from the existing two lanes to three lanes with a center left-turn lane. The project will also include new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, guardrail rebuilding, and tree clearing on the north end of the project.

Public comment: In addition to the public meeting, MDOT is conducting virtual public outreach. Interested persons can e-mail WeingartenD@Michigan.gov to receive a copy of the project presentation.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from this project. Please submit public comment by April 17. Provide concerns/comments regarding the project using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381