MDOT public meeting March 22 to discuss I-475 PEL study and design alternatives in city of Flint

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

DAVISON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss the I-475 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study. A brief presentation will share various design alternatives currently being considered for the I-475 corridor from Bristol Road to Carpenter Road.

The PEL study is a collaborative process that considers environmental, community, and economic goals in the transportation planning process.

Who: Interested residents Community leaders Local businesses MDOT staff and contractors

When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 5:30 p.m. 6:15 p.m. presentation

Where: The Whiting 1241 East Kearsley St. Flint, MI 48503 *Please note, due to a scheduling conflict, the meeting location has been updated, conflicting with meeting invitations previously mailed.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all guests.

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT will invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol Road to Carpenter Road, with some work possibly starting as early as spring 2024. MDOT is currently gathering public input regarding all aspects of vehicular, nonmotorized, and transit transportation needs in the project area.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Public comment: MDOT is seeking input on how this area of I-475 could be improved to meet the needs of all residents, commuters, and business or property owners. Comments and input can be submitted by mail, an online comment form, e-mail, or phone, in addition to the public meeting. The online on-demand presentation will be available from March 21 through April 4. Access the on-demand meeting by visiting bit.ly/I475OnlineMeeting beginning Monday, March 21.

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381