Governor Ivey Defends Alabamians’ Second Amendment Rights, Signs Constitutional Carry Bill into Law

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed House Bill 272, known as the constitutional carry bill, into law, defending law abiding Alabamians’ Second Amendment rights.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” said Governor Ivey. “I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

HB272, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer (R – HD102), revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or possession of a pistol and eliminates the requirement to obtain a pistol permit in order to carry a concealed pistol.

