St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 3/8/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 220 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: David Charbonneau

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

VICTIM: St. Johnsbury Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/9/22, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were contacted by a car dealership in St. Johnsbury advising a man was seen rifling through vehicles and taking items on camera the evening prior. Troopers responded and identified the male as David Charbonneau. Charbonneau admitted to taking several of the items, and was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/25/22 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tyler Davidson

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111

Tyler.davidson@vermont.gov