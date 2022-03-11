St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 3/8/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: 220 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: David Charbonneau
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VICTIM: St. Johnsbury Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/9/22, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were contacted by a car dealership in St. Johnsbury advising a man was seen rifling through vehicles and taking items on camera the evening prior. Troopers responded and identified the male as David Charbonneau. Charbonneau admitted to taking several of the items, and was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/25/22 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tyler Davidson
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111