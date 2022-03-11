St. Albans Barracks / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2001144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Michael Filipek

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 at 1607 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 19, St. Albans

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Nicholas Bouchard

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date VSP received a report of a vehicle speeding and operating erratically on I89 N in Georgia. The described vehicle was observed and subsequently stopped by Troopers from the St. Albans barracks on I-89 N near Exit 19. The operator was identified as Nicholas Bouchard (32). He showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Bouchard was processed at the St. Albans State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/18/2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 at 0830 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov