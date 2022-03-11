St. Albans Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Michael Filipek
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 at 1607 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 19, St. Albans
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Nicholas Bouchard
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date VSP received a report of a vehicle speeding and operating erratically on I89 N in Georgia. The described vehicle was observed and subsequently stopped by Troopers from the St. Albans barracks on I-89 N near Exit 19. The operator was identified as Nicholas Bouchard (32). He showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Bouchard was processed at the St. Albans State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/18/2022.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 at 0830 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Sergeant Mike Filipek
Patrol Commander, St. Albans
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150