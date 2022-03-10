COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared peanuts
- Company Name:
- Albanese Confectionary Group, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
Company Announcement
Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana is voluntarily recalling Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans, 9 oz tub, because it may contain an undeclared peanut allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans were sold in stores in the following 15 states under the Albanese® brand beginning December 27, 2021:
Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Product affected by this recall is listed below.
|UPC Code
|Product Description
|Sell By Date
|Tub Lot #
|634418621436
|Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tub 9oz
|10/25/2022
|LB1111514X1
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts were inadvertently packaged in the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean tubs.
Customers who purchased the above listed product with the associated lot are urged to destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (219) 472-6303 Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM or inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com.