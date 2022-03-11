Tony Palmer’s “All You Need Is Love” Documentary Limited Unique Signed Collectors Edition Box Set
EINPresswire.com/ -- “All You Need Is Love” is a landmark production that first aired in the 1970s.
Director Tony Palmer’s 17-part documentary covers the history of modern popular music, from its earliest origins through the mid-70s. Among the included genres are folk, ragtime, musical theatre, swing, jazz, blues and of course rock ‘n’ roll.
Palmer interviewed more than 300 subjects, and he enlisted the help of experts and personalities in the music field, including Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Feather and Nik Cohn, to provide the background for each episode. The documentary’s title is taken from the 1967 Beatles song written by John Lennon, a friend of Tony’s.
The Box Contains:
1) A hand signed by Tony Palmer certificate
2) All 17 one hour episodes on 5 DVDs of the classic TV series
3) 322 page long out-of-print original book with black & white and colour photos
4) 28 page brochure with all the background
5) A complete facsimile of Tony Palmer’s diary for 1975 showing where and when the films were made...
6) A reproduction of the “A monumental achievement. Thank you” telegram sent by JOHN LENNON personally to Tony Palmer
Here’s what the press has said about Tony Palmer’s “All You Need Is Love”:
“It’s subtitled ‘The Story of Popular Music,’ and it really is, in nearly 15 hours, on five discs… How great must this be? See for yourself.” (EW Pick, “A” Rating) - Ken Tucker, ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY
“Calling this five-disc, 17-episode walk through history of pop music ‘comprehensive’ is like calling the Bible ‘important’… All You Need Is Love is a musical education in a box.” - Ryan Dombal, BLENDER
“There's no shortage of ambition in this 17-episode series directed in 1977 for British TV by music journalist and filmmaker Tony Palmer. Subtitled 'The Story of Popular Music,' this is the closest we will ever get to a definitive portrait of such a sprawling topic.” - Sean Axmaker, MSN.com
“This rigorous and compelling documentary series is a one-stop shop for the wisdom and development of pop.” - Andrew Perry, MOJO (UK)
“For an entertaining and informative history of popular music up through the mid-70’s, you could not do any better than this engrossing series.” - Curt Fields, WASHINGTON POST
“The idea of documenting the entire in-depth history of something as mercurial as popular music is the kind of epic task that could make even Ken Burns blanch. And yet that’s exactly what British journalist and filmmaker Tony Palmer did in the mid-’70s, with the impossibly expansive 'All You Need Is Love: The Story of Popular Music.'” - Bilge Ebiri, TIME OUT NEW YORK
“Tony Palmer’s 'All You Need Is Love' was hailed in its day and looks even better now, thanks to Palmer's blend of stock footage, electrifying performances and thoughtful narration.” - Noel Murray, LA TIMES
“…an impressive achievement, scholarly, opinionated and entertaining, seamlessly blending archive and fresh footage with an impressive cast of talking heads.” - Peter Kane, Q MAGAZINE (UK)
“…Undeniably the most ambitious attempt to document the changing face of popular music ever to reach the TV screen.” - Terry Staunton, CLASSIC ROCK MAGAZINE
“…An astute, fine-tooth-combing through popular music in all its hues and ages.” - Linda Laban, BOSTON GLOBE
“…Holds your interest throughout – though you’ll certainly need more than one viewing to absorb it all.” (4 stars) - Gillian G. Gaar, GOLDMINE
For more information: https://www.tonypalmerdvd.com/products/a-limited-unique-signed-collectors-edition-all-you-need-is-love-box-set
