Governor Newsom Announces $43 Million in Awards for Three New Homekey Projects 3.10.22

Published: Mar 10, 2022

When completed, approved projects to offer 168 new housing units California Blueprint proposes $2 billion for total $14 billion homelessness package that will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced more than $43 million in funding awarded to three new Homekey projects located in Alameda, Petaluma, and Woodland. When fully operational, the three projects will provide 168 housing units for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Including today’s announcement, California has awarded $514 million for over 1,800 units across 26 projects as part of the expanded $2.75 billion Homekey program – a key component to the Governor’s plan to tackle homelessness. “We’re treating homelessness with the sense of urgency that the moment demands, because every Californian deserves a place to call home,” said Governor Newsom. “Nearly every week, we’re approving additional Homekey projects up and down our state – continuing our progress to house Californians at an unprecedented rate.” Governor Newsom’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis. “At the end of February we were able to participate in the Point-in-Time count, which really puts into perspective the work we must continue to do to provide our residents with increased options for affordable housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “Each additional Homekey project we approve means units of housing to get people off the streets.” “With the latest round of Homekey, we’re really seeing the out of the box thinking we need to help get us out of this housing crisis,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These three projects funded today showcase the innovation of Homekey 2.0 and most importantly of all, will ultimately create 168 units of housing to dramatically improve lives and give people a fresh start.” Today’s awards include the following projects:

The City of Alameda has been awarded more than $12.3 million for the acquisition of property and to create 48 units of interim modular housing for people experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness and at risk of homelessness. Residents will be supported through on-site amenities, comprehensive supportive services and housing navigation. Off-site amenities located within one-half mile of the site include a grocery store, pharmacy, a community college and a transit stop.

The City of Petaluma has been awarded more than $15.7 million to convert non-residential structures into 60 units of permanent housing for the chronically homeless. Residents will be provided with Case Management, Behavioral Health Services, Physical Health Services, Education and Employment Services, Assistance obtaining benefits, essential documentation, and referrals to legal aid. The project site is located within a half mile of transportation, a full-scale grocery store, a health facility and a pharmacy.

The City of Woodland has been awarded more than $15.8 million to build 60 units of permanent modular housing on a city-owned lot. When completed, the property will serve people experiencing homelessness and at risk of homelessness. Residents will have access to case management, behavioral health services and other supportive services including education and employment services. East Beamer Way Permanent Supportive Housing will provide transportation services based on need to off-site amenities located nearby including health facilities, pharmacies, a library, senior center and future transit stops.

Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey webpage. The Department of Housing and Community Development has also created the Homekey Awards Dashboard where Californians can track Homekey project awards by dollar totals, project type, progress and region. The dashboard is updated in real time as additional projects are approved.

