PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 60 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

03/10/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 60 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

Route 309, West Rockhill, Hilltown, Richland, and Springfield townships and Quakertown Borough;

Route 611 and ramps, Doylestown Borough and Plumstead and Bedminster townships;

Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township;

Yardley Morrisville/Taylorsville Road, Upper and Lower Makefield townships;

Paletown Road, Richland Township;

Thatcher Road, Haycock Township;

Geigel Hill Road/Creamery Road/Fretz Valley Road, Tinicum and Bedminster townships;

Wrightstown Road, Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships;

Aquatong Road, Solebury Township; and

Edgely Road/Woodbourne Road, Middletown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 30, Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln, and West Whiteland townships;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), North Coventry and South Coventry townships;

Pughtown Road, East Vincent Township;

Birch Run Road, West Vincent Township;

Hollow Road, West Vincent Township; and

Charlestown Road, Charlestown Township.

Delaware County

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1, Chadds Ford, Concord, Chester Heights, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Media Borough;

U.S. 202, Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Route 291, Trainer and Eddystone boroughs, City of Chester, and Ridley and Tinicum townships;

Route 352, City of Chester, Parkside and Brookhaven broughs, and Middletown, Edgmont, and Thornbury townships;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Springfield, and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne, East Lansdowne Yeadon, Media, Morton Swarthmore, and Clifton Heights boroughs;

Haverford Road, Haverford Township;

Concord Road, Chester, Concord, and Aston townships;

Aston Mill Road, Aston Township;

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships;

Palmers Mill Road, Marple Township;

Cedar Grove Road/Paxon Hollow Road, Marple Township; and

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord Township.

Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Avenue, Upper Dublin Township;

Red Lion Road, Lower Moreland Township;

Philmont Avenue, Lower Moreland Township;

Hartman Road, Montgomery Township;

Kenas Road, Montgomery Township;

Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd and Springfield townships;

Washington Lane, Cheltenham Township; and

Susquehanna Road, Abington and Upper Dublin townships.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 95 and ramps;

Interstate 76 and ramps;

Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway);

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);

U.S. 1 (City Avenue);

U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue);

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) ramps;

Route 73 (Cottman Avenue);

Route 291 (Bartram Avenue);

Aramingo Avenue;

38 th Street

Street Rhawn Street;

Castor Avenue;

Adams Avenue;

Germantown Avenue;

Washington Lane;

Frankford Avenue;

Girard Avenue;

Hunting Park Avenue;

Rising Sun Avenue;

Chew Avenue; and

Wissahickon Avenue.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2022, PennDOT has used more than 1,500 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on "Submit A Roadway Concern." To date, District 6 has received over 3,000 customer concerns regarding potholes through PennDOT's Customer Care Center.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

