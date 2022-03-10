Libertarian Party of Wisconsin, Response to State of the Union Address
Jacob J. VandenPlas Libertarian Party of Wisconsin State Chair and 8th Congressional District Candidate
Massive government spending by the Trump and Biden administrations have resulted in the inflation we must endure today”GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 2nd President Biden gave his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. I struggled, as did many Americans, to understand what President Biden was saying. What Americans are seeing and dealing with does not match his rhetoric. Biden's words did not align with what the American people are seeing nor what they deal with on a daily basis. Seen throughout the world, our president appeared tired and frail. He spoke with great effort and difficulty, frequently struggling to complete his thoughts.
President Biden addressed COVID-19, Russia, infrastructure, the economy; and missed the mark on each one. Although he talked extensively about Russia and Ukraine, he failed to mention other hot spots, notably Yemen. He spoke of his work with several nations to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves, a proverbial drop in the bucket which amounts to roughly 2 days worth of consumption.
Massive government spending by the Trump and Biden administrations have resulted in the inflation we must endure today. Nevertheless, Biden has resolved to spend billions more. The President and the Democratic Party regularly point out the damage done to the American working class by major corporations, but then ask Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act which would fuel inflation even more - padding the pockets of the 1%, and giving those same major corporations even more!!
The President's address amounted to an entire speech of platitudes, gas-lighting, spending future generation's money, and making promises about what the government can do for you. America's future is indeed grim with weak leadership such as this. Our elected officials should work to unite our nation behind causes that support true liberty, freedom, and prosperity for all. In his inaugural speech, Theodore Roosevelt said, "If we fail, the cause of free self-government throughout the world will rock to its' foundations, and therefore our responsibility is heavy, to ourselves, the world as it is today, and to the generations yet unborn." I hope that we are able to live up to the rights and ideals our forefathers established.
In my lifetime I have not seen any administration push for that little guy, which is most of us, by relieving the burden of excessive government spending and oppression. We the people have the opportunity to change the course of our government. It is time for us to come together.
The time is now. We are the ones.
