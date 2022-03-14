Submit Release
Trinity Oaks Mortgage Recognized as One of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work for in the U.S.

“Our company leans in fully to being a Joyful, Hope-Filled, Loving Guide for not only our customers as we help them find their way Home, but for our team members as we go through life together.” ”
— Michael Kuentz
RED OAK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 2nd consecutive year, Trinity Oaks Mortgage has been recognized as one of the top 5 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News. This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. This year’s list honored 50 companies and Trinity Oaks ranked 5th overall.

“Being at the top of this prestigious list for 2 years in a row is something we are very proud of and we thank every person on the TOM team for their dedication, love, support, and service,” said Michael Kuentz, President of Trinity Oaks Mortgage. “Our company leans in fully to being a Joyful, Hope-Filled, Loving Guide for not only our customers as we help them find their way Home, but for our team members as we go through life together.”

This survey and awards program created by the National Mortgage News and the Best Companies Group, surveys mortgage companies from across the United States to evaluate their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The employees are then asked to complete an anonymous, 60 question survey to measure their experience. The combined scores determine the final rankings.

“This year’s top companies have brought their A-game in supporting their teams through continued disruption,” said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. “The events of the past two years have underscored how important it is to be a thoughtful employer that offers a number of ways to show how much they value their ‘human capital’ and these firms did it best, according to their very own employees.”

Rachel Webster
Trinity Oaks Mortgage
+1 972-948-3348
