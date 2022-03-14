Neal Nathan’s novel ‘Raaz Mahal - The Palace of Secrets’ untangles mysteries of the Taj Mahal, maybe!

Raaz Mahal Audiobook Cover

Launched, the audiobook version of the 2021 debut historical thriller that unravels the secrets of the marble mausoleum

A thrilling novel of one of the world’s wonders” — Thierry Sagnier, author of ‘Dope’.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of the people think of the famous Taj Mahal in India as the magnificent mausoleum in marble, a symbol of love, erected by Mughal emperor Shahjahan for his wife Mumtaz that took twenty-two years, twenty thousand laborers, and architects from far off places to build … so on and so forth.

But now, according to Dr. S. Bhattacharya in The Hitavada, “Neal Nathan, in his edgy, fast-paced thriller – Raaz Mahal – has reimagined it as a mausoleum containing a heart-stopping mystery, and subtitled it The Palace of Secrets … creating an absorbing mélange of history, myth, fiction along with a nonconformist protagonist to give readers a racy plot full of twists and turns and OMG moments.” [1]

Produced by ACX, the just-released audiobook of 'Raaz Mahal - The Palace of Secrets' has invited positive reactions from readers and reviewers alike. “A caper in the tradition of The da Vinci Code. An interesting take on a story we thought we already knew about the Taj Mahal,” commented one audiobook listener on Audible.com. [2] “The narrator, Joshua P. Seager delivers a striking performance,” says Charla White at Audiobookreviewer.com and adds, “Whether you enjoy creative fiction with historical references or just a good solid mystery, this is a book you should read.” [3]

The story unfolds in Agra, India - the city of the Taj Mahal - where the Bureau of Archaeology (BoA) receives a bizarre petition under the Right-To-Information (RTI) Act, demanding the bureau disclose authentic historical evidence for the legend of the World Heritage monument. The bureau dumps the case on Vijay Kumar, a brilliant but maverick archaeologist, who discovers that the RTI case is not as straightforward as it sounds. Mysterious deaths and an Interpol alert make matters worse. Vijay Kumar sets off on an international pursuit to discover the truth, where he can trust no one but himself.

The readers might wonder, has someone set up Vijay Kumar? Is he in danger? And above all, will he be able to unveil the truth behind the legend, or … will it forever remain a secret? And, when Chopra, Superintending Archaeologist in the story, asks the protagonist, “So, what do you think, Vijay? Is the current story of the Taj Mahal credible? … What is the real story?”, Vijay answers, “Sir, the evidence has spoken for itself!”

Neal Nathan — who has had a long career in Information Technology and Management consulting in the public sector, working for technology and consulting firms — has penned “a thrilling novel of one of the world’s wonders,” says Thierry Sagnier, author of ‘Dope’.

The 8-hour long audiobook of ‘Raaz Mahal - The Palace of Secrets’ is available at Audible.com, Amazon, and Apple Books. Leading online retailers are offering paperback, eBook, or hardcover editions.

[Sources/ [1] eHitavada.com [2] Audible.com [3] Audibookreviewer.com]

