Clive Daniel Home to Design New Gulfside Twelve Residences on Fort Myers Beach
The award-winning design team will complete both the residential and hospitality spaces.
Not only will these residences have direct waterfront access—a rare luxury in Fort Myers—but they’ll also feature state-of-the-art design and amenities.”NAPLES, FL, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture retailer and interior design powerhouse Clive Daniel Home has been selected by Dublin Real Estate Investment Group to complete the design for Gulfside Twelve, a new luxury development located on Fort Myers Beach at 6240 Esterio Blvd. The project will include 12 residential units and will begin construction this Spring.
— Matt Arminio, Gulfside Twelve
“Not only will these residences have direct waterfront access—a rare luxury in Fort Myers—but they’ll also feature state-of-the-art design and amenities," said Matt Arminio, one of Gulfside Twelve’s developer partners. “We are excited to be partnering with Clive Daniel Home, whose team will spare no detail in ensuring these residences are top tier. Together we can bring the highest levels of modern luxury to Fort Myers Beach.”
Each residence will be 4,700-5,100 square feet and will have its own terrace, garage, storage unit, and private cabana off the pool. Inside, the units will feature hardwood floors, quartz countertops, high-end tilework, custom ceiling detailing, and top of the line appliances—not to mention, unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico. Four Clive Daniel Home designers are working to complete the spaces: licensed ASID interior designers Christine Loughery and Faith Ashley, and interior designers Robin Garceau and Todd Stevenson.
Clive Daniel Home’s Hospitality team will also assist with the project and will design all the buildings’ common areas, as well as its beachside pool and amenities.
