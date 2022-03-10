Now is the time for Island children and adolescents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

CANADA, March 10 - March break week is an opportunity for Island parents and guardians to make an appointment for their children and adolescents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, including the booster dose if eligible, and reduce their child’s risk of severe illness when they come into contact with the virus.

“As public health measures ease across our province over the coming weeks and we see an increase in travel, social gatherings and other activities, vaccination remains an important step families can take to protect themselves and their loved ones from becoming severely ill from COVID-19,” said Marion Dowling, Health PEI’s Chief of Nursing and Professional Practice. “I encourage families not yet vaccinated – parents and children – to take advantage of the hundreds of appointments still available at COVID-19 vaccination clinics over March break and in weeks that follow.”

Health PEI continues to offer dedicated, easy-to-access clinics in communities across the province for children 5 to 11 years to get their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Through to the end of March, there are more than 750 appointments still available at children’s vaccine clinics.

Health PEI is also encouraging adolescent Islanders 12 to 17 years of age who received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago to get a booster dose to extend their protection from moderate to severe illness caused by the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. Through the end of the month, there are more than 1,100 appointments available at vaccine clinics for individuals 12 years of age and older, including adults, to get their first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since the onset of the vaccination campaign, our team of public health nurses and health care professionals have made every effort to ensure clinics offered flexibility with appointments to make it easy and convenient for Islanders to get vaccinated,” added Dowling. “As more Islanders get vaccinated, we are in the process of planning for a shift from the larger vaccine clinics to smaller clinics in the coming weeks to better match the current demand. So, now is the time for Islanders to take advantage of the many same-day vaccination appointments we have to offer.”

Currently, 40,000 Islanders 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 1,200 children 5-11 years of age are eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents can book an appointment for themselves, their children and adolescents at an upcoming vaccination clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Parents can also call the toll-free booking line with questions or concerns. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose. Booster doses for individuals 18 years of age and older can be given 5 and a half months after receiving their second dose. It must be at least 6 months since receiving a second dose before individuals 12 to 17 years of age can receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, including frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines

Background:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics with Availability for Children 5 to 11 years old

Thursday, March 10

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 4pm: 269 appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (County Fair Mall), 8am – 4pm: 41 appointments available



Friday, March 11

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (17 Knights Avenue), 8am – 4pm: 43 appointments available

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 MacKinnon Road), 8am – 4pm: 30 appointments available



Wednesday, March 16

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 4pm: 71 appointments available

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 MacKinnon Road), 8am – 4pm: 16 appointments available



Thursday, March 17

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (County Fair Mall), 8am – 4pm: 37 appointments available



Tuesday, March 22

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 4pm: 31 appointments available



Thursday, March 24

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (County Fair Mall), 8am – 4pm: 49 appointments available

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (17 Knights Avenue), 8am – 4pm: 29 appointments available



Monday, March 28

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Sherwood Business Centre), 8am – 4pm: 138 appointments available



Wednesday, March 30

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 MacKinnon Road), 1pm – 4pm: limited number of appointments available



COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics with Availability for Individuals 12 years of age and older

Friday, March 11

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 4pm: 30 appointments available

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 Rosedale Road), 8am – 4pm: 138 appointments available



Thursday, March 17

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 4pm: 370 appointments available



Tuesday, March 22

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (County Fair Mall), 8am – 4pm: 143 appointments available



Wednesday, March 23

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Eastlink Centre), 8am – 2pm: 114 appointments available

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 Rosedale Road), 1pm – 4pm: 55 appointments available



Thursday, March 24

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (17 Knights Avenue), 8am – 12pm: 28 appointments available



Tuesday, March 29

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Sherwood Business Centre), 8am – 4pm: 205 appointments available



Wednesday, March 30

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 MacKinnon Road), 8am – 12pm: 43 appointments available



