Norm Garner Brings Safe Money & Income Radio To Tulsa
Norm is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio.TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norm Garner is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio on KAKC, 1300 AM. As the host of the Safe Money & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Norm was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas and now resides in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He graduated from the University of North Texas in 1996 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. Norm worked as a Financial Advisor until 2004 when he decided to begin his own Insurance Agency.
Norm Garner is a well-known local expert in the matters of retirement and retirement income planning. He has helped people in Tulsa and throughout the state of Oklahoma retire safely and securely. None of Norm’s clients have never lost money in the stock market while working with him. His clients include retirees from all over the country.
As a retirement and income planning specialist, Norm assists retirees and those about to retire, protecting their savings, reducing income taxes & taxes on social security benefits, and creating a retirement income guaranteed to last as long as they do. Norm believes in protecting your money, family, and retirement. Norm works with people of all ages and financial statuses who need help in better securing their finances and planning for retirement. Norm’s main goal as an agent is to help his customers.
Norm is a family man with the same goals and dreams as most Americans. He lives in Oklahoma with his wife and six kids. He enjoys days spent with his boys at the shooting range, shooting basketball, and going to the gym. He’s also a girl dad and spends time homeschooling his daughters in a Christian homeschool community Classical Conversations.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Norm's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
+1 844-429-7233
norm.garner@retirevillage.com
Norm Garner
Protecting What Matters Most